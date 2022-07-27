Department of Justice Launches Abortion Rights Website

WASHINGTON, D.C. --

The Justice Department has a new webpage that offers people help if they've been impacted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Department's Reproductive Rights task force set up the page on Tuesday on the D.O.J's website.

This is their first official action since being established earlier this month to protect abortion rights under federal law.

The webpage contains a section called "protecting access to reproductive services." This section is meant for people who have been threatened or discriminated against for seeking an abortion. The site directs them on where to report those threats.