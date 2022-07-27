Jets switch Mekhi Becton to right tackle from left side

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mekhi Becton and his pancake blocks are being flipped to the right side of the New York Jets’ offensive line. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday after the team’s first training camp practice that Becton will be the starting right tackle this season. The 2020 first-round draft pick entered his first two NFL seasons as the starter on the left side. George Fant took over at left tackle when Becton was hurt in the season opener last year and will remain at that spot. A noticeably slimmer Becton said he just needs to change his technique and is just happy to be on the field again.

