Popp powers Germany past France, into Euro 2022 final

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Alexandra Popp scored twice to power Germany to a 2-1 win over France and into the final of the European Championship against England. Germany captain Popp leaped above the French defense with the score at 1-1 to send a bouncing header into the French goal. Popp has scored in all five of Germany’s games so far at the tournament. Popp earlier blasted a powerful shot over France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin in the 40th for the lead. It was soon canceled out when Kadidiatou Diani’s shot bounced off the post and in off keeper Merle Frohms’ back for an own goal.

