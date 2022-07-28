Sprite’s iconic green bottles will be no more

ATLANTA, Georgia --

For decades, Sprite has been recognized by its green bottles and cans. Wednesday, Coca-Cola announced that it will be retiring Sprite's green plastic bottles for more environmentally friendly ones.

The current bottles contain a green chemical additive that cannot be recycled. Clear bottles, however, can be recycled into new ones.

Other Coke drinks like Fresca, Seagram's and Mello Yello will also be replaced with clear containers. Coke said that its projected to reduce about 20 million pounds of ew plastic waste as compared to 2019.

The changes will take effect starting in August.