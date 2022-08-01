Ice T ventures into the cannabis industry

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --

From rapper to actor, Ice T has accomplished a great deal in his career. Now, he's making a new career move.

Ice T is now expanding into the cannabis business. New Jersey has given Ice T and his business partner the go-ahead to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City. The hip-hop icon teamed up with the owner of the company- "The Medicine Woman"- for the new venture.

The plan is to open a 5,000 square foot dispensary in the fall. The company states that it will only be just a few miles from downtown New York City.