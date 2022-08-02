Rapper “Mystikal” charged with rape

CNN--

Grammy Award winning rapper "Mystikal" was arrested over the weekend on several charges including first-degree rape.

Officers responded to a hospital in reference to a sexual assaults on Saturday. Detectives say the accuser sustained minor injuries in the alleged attack.

Michael "Mystikal" Taylor was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where he remained through Monday evening.

The rap artist has also been charged with simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and other charges.