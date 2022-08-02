Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:23 AM

Rapper “Mystikal” charged with rape

CNN--

Grammy Award winning rapper "Mystikal" was arrested over the weekend on several charges including first-degree rape.

Officers responded to a hospital in reference to a sexual assaults on Saturday. Detectives say the accuser sustained minor injuries in the alleged attack.

Michael "Mystikal" Taylor was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where he remained through Monday evening.

The rap artist has also been charged with simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment and other charges.

Article Topic Follows: News

Priscilla Duran

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content