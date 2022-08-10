El Paso Opera, Alamo Drafthouse team up for FRIDA fest.

EL PASO, Texas -- If you're a fan of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, then FRIDA fest is for you.

The mini-festival is meant to celebrate the life of the famous artist ahead of the El Paso Opera's performance of "FRIDA" August 27 at the Abraham Chavez Theater.

Frida Fest kicks off Saturday, August 13 starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse East location featuring vendors and performances by El Paso Opera resident artists.

Then enjoy a screening of the film "Frida" starring Salma Hayek followed by a Frida Kahlo costume contest.

For more information, click here.

To buy tickets for the opera on August 27, click here.