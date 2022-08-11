NM State athletics hosting happy hour to celebrate new partnership with FARMesilla

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- "Aggie Corner" will be unveiled Thursday at FARMesilla in Mesilla, NM, from 4 to 7 p.m., which is being described as a "one-stop-shop" for Aggie goods.

New Mexico State University Athletics announced back in July that they had begun a new partnership with FARMesilla, a self-proclaimed "farm-to-market store," to sell all Aggie-branded alcoholic beverages and other consumable merchandise.

These beverages include Pistol Pete's 1888 Ale, Pistol Pete's Crimson Legacy, and Pistol Pete's Six Shooter.