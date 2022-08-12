Chamberino residents “full of joy” about new access road into town

CHAMBERINO, New Mexico -- A small community in southern Doña Ana County will celebrate the opening of a new access road on Monday, and residents couldn't be more thrilled.

"We like the fact that we'll be able to get in and out of Chamberino and not just have one way in case of emergencies" said resident Heidi Gonsalez Friday.

The new road, Avenida Murillo, is around 3,600 feet, or two thirds of a mile in length, and is the second access road to be built from Highway 28 into Chamberino.

A spokesman for the county said that the purpose of this new road is to both help reduce the traffic volume and delays, as well as to improve the quality of life in the community.

"We're going to be full of joy and happy, now if we have a natural disaster or something, we don't have to be going through any kind of dirt road" said Rosie Espinzona, another resident.

An official dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Monday, August 15th at 9:30. The name of the road is dedicated to a "respected businessman" from the community.