Juarenses still crossing into El Paso despite surge in gang violence

EL PASO, Texas — Despite the violence that has plagued Ciudad Juarez, some residents continue to cross into El Paso. But some downtown residents say traffic slower than usual.

ABC-7 spoke to one taxi driver who said pedestrian traffic was exceptionally slow on Friday morning.

Roberto Maynes, a taxi driver living in El Paso, said this is due to fewer people crossing over and choosing to stay home.

“We know that people are crossing over, but it’s not like other Fridays,” he said.

Maynes said most of his customers who are from Juarez had informed him that businesses are closed and streets are empty.

“Work is going bad for us because people don’t want to leave their homes,” another taxi driver said.

If the violence continues, Maynes is worried about the impact it will have on his business.

“We have our regular customers that come or they call us, but we count on them,” he said.

Other residents ABC-7 spoke to said they are worried for their family members that live in Mexico.