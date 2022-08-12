Shelter dog shines in ‘Prey’

ATLANTA, Georgia --

In Atlanta, one doggy has gone from the shelter to Hollywood.

Coco is the breakout star in one of the summer's biggest hits on Hulu. She plays the lead character's four legged companion in the film Prey. The new star was taken care of by the Fulton County Animal Services in 2021.

The shelter says that this role shines a light on the potential of shelter dogs and what they are capable of when given a chance.

Coco had no film training and was adopted by her new family specifically for the project.