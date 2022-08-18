City of Socorro releases statement regarding Councilman Ruben Reyes’ DWI, Weapons arrest

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro gave ABC-7 an official statement Thursday regarding Councilman Ruben Reyes' recent arrest. The statement came directly after a city council meeting.

The City of Socorro's city counsel meeting had many things on their agenda Thursday, but two of them stood out more than the rest. These items related to the August 11th arrest of councilman Ruben Reyes, who's official title is Alderman At Large within the council.

Victor Reta, director of communications for the City of Socorro, told ABC-7 that "the City of Socorro Police will investigate this case as they would any other constituent."

He added that the city "will not comment further to protect the integrity of this case," and stated that all inquiries will be directed to Reyes' lawyer.

Reyes was arrested and charged with DWI and the unlawful carrying of a weapon after a traffic stop last Thursday.

In an affidavit obtained by ABC-7, Reyes was pulled over by Socorro Police after he was observed driving erratically. According to the arresting officer, Reyes almost hit his patrol car with his truck at one point. Reyes reportedly had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Police say he also had trouble getting out of his truck, having to brace himself on the door frame.

Reyes' blood alcohol level was taken at the station, and was revealed to be .086, just over the legal limit of .08 grams of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

Reyes also informed police of a handgun in his car, which was revealed to be a 9mm Ruger pistol. The gun was found behind the passenger seat, but still within reach of the driver.