Actor Gary Busey faces sex offense charges at Monster Mania Convention in New Jersey

Actor Gary Busey is facing sex offense charges that allegedly occurred during the annual Monster Mania Convention hosted at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend, according to police.

Cherry Hill Police responded to the hotel for the report of a sex offense. As a result of the investigation, the police department charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu, California, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Busey for comment. It was not immediately known if Busey had an attorney representing him in this matter.

Police did not identify him as an actor, but his age and hometown matched those of the actor. In addition, Busey was one of the attendees at the Monster Mania Convention event.

Busey is best known for his character portrayal of Buddy Holly in the 1978 movie “The Buddy Holly Story,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-432-8834.

