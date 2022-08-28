2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit

PARIS (AP) — Air France pilots are under scrutiny after recent incidents that have prompted French investigators to call for tougher safety protocols. An airline official said two Air France pilots were suspended after physically fighting in the cockpit on a Geneva-Paris flight in June. The official said the flight continued and landed safely, and the dispute did not affect the rest of the journey. News of the fight emerged after France’s air investigation agency issued a report saying that some Air France pilots lack rigor in respecting procedures during safety incidents.

