Kansas suspends WR Trevor Wilson indefinitely after arrest

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the eason-opener against Tennessee Tech. The two were arrested last week near campus. Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon. Police say a man had flashed a gun at another car before leaving the scene. The same charges against Tanaka were dismissed last week for lack of probable cause.

