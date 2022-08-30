Texas resident with monkeypox dies, marking first death in the U.S. linked to the virus

An adult Harris County resident who was diagnosed with monkeypox has died, marking the first publicly reported death associated with the virus in the U.S., health officials said Tuesday.

The person was “severely immunocompromised,” Texas Health and Human Services officials said. State health officials cautioned that while the person had the disease, it was still being investigated how factored into the death.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CBS News that the Texas death is the first linked to the virus that the agency is aware of in the country.

The report comes as alarm about the disease continues to rise, with 18,101 cases reported in the country so far, according to the CDC. Texas, with 1,604 cases, is the state with the fourth highest total of infections.

This is a developing story; check back for details.

The full program is now LIVE for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, happening Sept. 22-24 in Austin. Explore the schedule of 100+ mind-expanding conversations coming to TribFest, including the inside track on the 2022 elections and the 2023 legislative session, the state of public and higher ed at this stage in the pandemic, why Texas suburbs are booming, why broadband access matters, the legacy of slavery, what really happened in Uvalde and so much more. See the program.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/08/30/Texas-monkeypox-harris-county/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.