Gov. Abbott to make stop in El Paso Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso Tuesday to attend a call center grand opening and for a campaign event.

Governor Abbott will be joined by El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and others for a grand opening ceremony for Spectrum's new Gran Vista Call Center.

The event takes place at 8460 Gran Vista Drive in the lower valley around 3:30 p.m.

Around 5 p.m., Governor Abbott will make a Get Out the Vote Campaign stop at the Riviera Cocina and Cantina on 5218 Doniphan Dr. in the Upper Valley.