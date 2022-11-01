2 arrested after Santa Fe woman fatally stabbed with a sword

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with a death in Santa Fe in which the victim was stabbed with a three-foot metal sword, according to authorities.

Police said 19-year-old Kiara McCulley and 25-year-old Isaac Apodaca were taken into custody Saturday and both remain jailed on open counts of murder.

It was unclear Tuesday if either suspect has a lawyer yet who can speak on their behalf.

According to a criminal complaint, McCulley is accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Grace Jennings and also may have tried to decapitate her after allegedly being encouraged to do so by Apodaca.

Police said they found text messages between Apodaca and McCully allegedly conspiring to kill Jennings.

McCully said she has multiple personality disorder and doesn’t remember fatally stabbing the victim, according to authorities.

Police said Jennings’ body was found Saturday afternoon in an detached garage at the home of McCulley’s mother.

The criminal complaint said Jennings had “several injuries consistent of being cut or stabbed with a sharp object” and her body also appeared to have injuries “consistent with attempts to decapitate.”

Police said officers recovered a bloody sword from inside the garage where Apodaca and McCulley live.

Police said McCulley told them she became upset after Apodaca invited Jennings, a former girlfriend, to spend Friday night with the couple.