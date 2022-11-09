Sacred Heart Church seeks donations of food and volunteers for Thanksgiving meal

EL PASO, Texas - Sacred Heart Church in the Segundo Barrio is planning their annual Thanksgiving meal for the less fortunate on Thursday, November 24 from 10 am to 2 pm. Their need for food items and especially volunteers is urgent.

"We are anticipating feeding at least 1500 guests on Thanksgiving Day," explained James Martinez, manager of La Tilma, Sacred Heart Church's Social Entrepreneurship Eatery.

The church will open its gymnasium, setting up tables for the many people expected to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal. Guests will be greeted and seated at tables, with wait staff bringing their meal.

Martinez says that donations of turkeys, potatoes, milk, butter or margarine, pies and other items is needed and welcome. But he adds that volunteers that can help greet guests and serve meals is especially important.

Preparations for the meal will begin on Monday, November 21 and continue right up through Thanksgiving Day. Times when volunteers are needed are between 9 am and 6 pm November 21, 22 and 23, and from 7 am to 5 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

If you would like to donate food or volunteer your time, you can contact James Martinez at Sacred Heart Church at (915) 603-8424.