Scheduling hearing in DA removal case postponed to December

EL PASO, Texas -- A scheduling hearing in the case to remove District Attorney Yvonne Rosales that was set for Thursday was postponed to early December after both parties agreed they were not ready for the hearing.

Visiting Judge Tryon D. Lewis made the trip from Odessa to be in the courtroom in El Paso on Thursday. County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal, along with two assistant county attorneys, and Luis Yañez, Rosales's personal counsel, were in attendance.

Both Bernal and Yañez told Judge Lewis they were not ready for the scheduling hearing on Thursday. Judge Lewis had set the scheduling hearing last week, along with a start date for the jury trial, which will begin in March of 2023.

Judge Lewis said he had given short notice to both parties and agreed to move the scheduling hearing back to December 7 in the 346th District Court.

Yañez and Bernal both stood in front of media following the hearing and together said they would not be making any comments on the case.