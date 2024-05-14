8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers’ bus overturns in central Florida

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a bus carrying farmworkers in central Florida has overturned, killing eight people and injuring another 40 passengers. Authorities say the bus was transporting 53 farmworkers on Tuesday morning when it collided with a truck and swerved off a road in Marion County, north of Orlando. The bus crashed through a fence and ended up on its side in a field. The workers were being transported to Cannon Farms in Dunellon, which has been harvesting watermelons.

