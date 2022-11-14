ABC-7 takes you inside nation’s largest livestock port of entry; located in the Borderland

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico - Few people have seen the Borderland's best-kept secret.

Santa Teresa is home to the largest livestock port of entry in the U.S.

It's where prime beef cattle cross from Mexico into the U.S.

“This crossing point is the biggest crossing point of all the Americas, and it's the biggest one between the United States and Mexico as well,” said Alberto "Teto" Medina Wallace, resident auctioneer.

The entire livestock ranch is on both sides of the border and owned by the Union Ganadera de Chihuahua or the Chihuahua Livestock Union.

And according to Medina Wallace, billions of dollars in livestock move through the special port of entry and wind up on dinner plates across the U.S.

Santa Teresa is also home to one of the most lucrative livestock auctions, with millions of dollars exchanging hands weekly.

"Every Friday, yessir," said Medina Wallace.

And it all begins in livestock stalls with hundreds of heads of cattle.

As many as 10,000 heads of cattle are held on both sides of the border on any given day.

Only prime beef, such as Angus Beef, is auctioned there. The cattle price varies depending on many factors, such as size, weight, gender and other genetics.

It's called price discovery, which can range from $700 to $1,400 a head.

“Price discovery means if you come from your ranch and you have no idea what cattle are worth, you will know in a live market once you see the quality, the condition and their weight, you’ll know exactly what cattle are worth here today," said Medina Wallace.

And the work is not for the weary. Cattle must be moved from one location to another continuously.

Keeping livestock alive for auction is also a task, given the harsh desert elements. Too cold, and cows can go into shock and die. Too hot, and they can meet the same fate.

“Temperatures can easily rise to 110, 112. And the cattle can easily get heatstroke," said Medina Wallace.

The U.S. experienced supply chain disruptions after the pandemic leading to prices soaring.

This industry did not see any disruptions.

"We did not have to go through all that. The actual movement of cattle never stopped," said Medina Wallace.