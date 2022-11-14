John Aniston, ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor and Jennifer Aniston’s father, dead at 89

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

John Aniston, a veteran actor known for his work on the daytime drama “Days of Our Lives,” has died, his daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, shared on Monday.

He was 89.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing,” Jennifer Aniston wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now.”

The “Friends” star began her post by writing “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston.”⁣

The actor appeared in nearly three thousand episodes of “Days of Our Lives,” beginning in 1970.

“I’ll love you till the end of time,” Aniston concluded her caption. “Don’t forget to visit.”

This story is developing…

