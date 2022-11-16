El Paso County expected to increase number of migrants for processing center

EL PASO, Texas -- After a U.S. federal judge blocked Title 42 Tuesday, the county may experience a rise in migrants being processed.

Currently, the county's processing center is receiving 300 migrants; the plan is to increase that number to 650-700 by January.

ABC-7 spoke with El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, who said that the county is currently working with Mayor Oscar Lesser and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.

The county is also working with Juarez and Las Cruces to find a better way to process migrants that might cross in the upcoming days.

Currently, the county has spent around $6.5 million in migrant care; all funds have been reimbursed by FEMA, according to County Judge Samaniego.