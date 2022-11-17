Former EPISD administrator accused of kidnap, illegal sexual activity appears in court

ANTHONY, New Mexico — Jeffrey Clay, a former school principal who was indicted by a federal grand jury for kidnapping and illegal sexual activity had his detention hearing today.

According to the indictment, it was on August 4th when Clay offered to give the victim a ride to a friend's house, where he allegedly instead took her back to his home, where he handcuffed the girl and sexually assaulted her.

During the hearing, the defense attorney played a 911 call from the alleged victim.

Jeffrey Clay remains in custody.