Sentry insurance opening office in El Paso, seeking to fill positions

EL PASO, Texas -- Sentry Insurance is opening new office space in El Paso and is already seeking candidates to fill the new positions.

Alisha Williams, the chief customer service and operations manager said they are seeking to fill about 30 positions immediately and are expected to begin operations in northwest El Paso early next year.

"We're hiring immediately, we'll bring people as soon as we can," Williams said.

Sentry Insurance is looking for customer service operators which salary starts at $17.50 an hour, $18.50 an hour for bilingual candidates.

Candidates for their claims department start at $22 an hour and some management positions start at $100,000 a year.

Williams says the company is looking forward to operating in El Paso.

"El Paso is a tremendous city for many different reasons, the community is extremely welcoming - there is growth, there is diversity," Williams said. "El Paso rolled out the red carpet and is just a partner that I think we'll have for a very long term."

She said the company foresees expanding its workforce to up to 300 employees in coming years.

Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance said the announcement keeps the momentum going for the growth in the private sector and says he expects that trend to continue into next year.

"I truly believe that in the upcoming years, we'll see even more economic diversification in 2023 in private sector job growth," Barela said. "The addition of of the jobs at Sentry Insurance is more evidence that the borderplex is a compelling place to do business."

Those interested in applying can do so by visiting the company's website, www.sentry.com/careers