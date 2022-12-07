Skip to Content
News
By
Published 12:01 PM

Chihuahua state to discuss bringing back face masks

Heriberto Perez KVIA

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- The Chihuahua State Health Department will have its last session of 2022 on Wednesday to decide if they will again compel the use of facemasks.

This comes after the health department reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 on December 6. From those new hundreds of cases confirmed, Juarez has 177 and Chihuahua capital 102.

New cases in the state reflect an increase of 68.3% compared to the state's last report.

Currently, Chihuahua is ranked 4 in active COVID-19 cases in Mexico.

As of today, 27 people are hospitalized across the state. Twenty-two in general hospital areas and five in the ICU.

So far, since COVID-19 started in 2020, Juarez has had 62,812 cases confirmed and 4,686 diseases, making it the city with the most deaths in the state.

Article Topic Follows: News

Heriberto Perez

KVIA ABC-7 Multimedia Journalist / Reporter/ Photographer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content