Chihuahua state to discuss bringing back face masks

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- The Chihuahua State Health Department will have its last session of 2022 on Wednesday to decide if they will again compel the use of facemasks.

This comes after the health department reported 339 new cases of COVID-19 on December 6. From those new hundreds of cases confirmed, Juarez has 177 and Chihuahua capital 102.

New cases in the state reflect an increase of 68.3% compared to the state's last report.

Currently, Chihuahua is ranked 4 in active COVID-19 cases in Mexico.

As of today, 27 people are hospitalized across the state. Twenty-two in general hospital areas and five in the ICU.

So far, since COVID-19 started in 2020, Juarez has had 62,812 cases confirmed and 4,686 diseases, making it the city with the most deaths in the state.