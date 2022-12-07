Congress wants answers from Live Nation’s CEO over the Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco

Congress is demanding answers from Ticketmaster over the Taylor Swift ticketing fiasco.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee plans to question the CEO of Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation. Lawmakers want to meet with Michael Rapino on December 15th to ask what went wrong, and how it's being fixed.

Millions of Taylor Swift fans were unable to get tickets to see the singer perform.

Lawmakers want to know more about fees, dynamic pricing, ticketing availability limits, and efforts to thwart bots and scammers.

The Justice Department is reportedly investigating Live Nation, to see whether it has a monopoly in the market for concerts.