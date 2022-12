EL PASO, Texas-- Today the city of El Paso and the El Paso International Airport are hosting a Winterfest Holiday Social.

It's a free family-fun event It will be at the runway plaza, located at 6701 Convair Road in front of the airport’s main entrance.

The event will go from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Enjoy delicious food, tasty beverages, popcorn, a candy buffet table, complimentary horse carriage rides as well as live music.

The event is free and open to the public.