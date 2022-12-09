Grinnell sets NCAA record with 111 3-point shots vs Emmaus

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Grinnell College has set an NCAA men’s basketball record for 3-point attempts when it tried every one of its 111 shots from beyond the arc in the Division III school’s 124-67 victory over Emmaus Bible College. The number eclipsed the 109 shots Troy attempted against DeVry in 1992, when the Trojans won 258-141 in what is still the highest-scoring game in NCAA history. The Pioneers were 40 of 111 from the field on Thursday night. Their total made shots is second in NCAA history behind the 42 they made against Emmaus in 2018. They did score four points at the free-throw line.

