“It’s very dangerous:” People spotted emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas -- "They're coming in groups, maybe 8? 10?"

These are the words of a Segundo Barrio resident who's witnessed people coming out of man holes on Delta Street.

She claims she's seen a girl get almost hit by a truck.

"It was pretty bad," she said. "People that are driving by really don't, I guess you can say care, if they hurt them," she added.

She says her sightings of them really picked up in September, which is around the time the migrant crisis picked up in the El Paso area.

Other witnesses ABC-7 spoke to claim that they've seen people coming out of the man holes on this street for decades.

Wednesday night, ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio.