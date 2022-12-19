Migrants waiting in El Paso hopeful as fate of Title 42 looms

EL PASO, Texas -- Asylum seekers who are waiting in El Paso are feeling hopeful even after the expected end of Title 42 was halted Monday.

Title 42 is a policy that allows migrants to be expelled at the U.S. border. Wednesday was the expected day the Trump-era policy would be lifted.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts stopped the temporary lifting of Title 42 Monday.

ABC-7 spoke with migrants who are camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso.

They said some of their friends and family members are still waiting to get into the United States because of this policy that is in place.

The asylum seekers said they hope a decision is made that will ultimately benefit them.

City and County officials in El Paso were bracing for a surge in the number of migrants crossing into the United States as a result of the expected lifting.

Even despite what was decided on Monday, leaders said they will continue to prepare.