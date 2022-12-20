Skip to Content
Counter scores 23 as IUPUI defeats Texas A&M-Commerce 62-52

KVIA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jlynn Counter’s 23 points helped IUPUI defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 62-52 on Tuesday night.

Counter shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Jaguars (3-10). Daylan Hamilton added 14 points and three steals. Vincent Brady had 11 points.

The Lions (4-9) were led by Demarcus Demonia, who recorded 10 points. Kalen Williams added 10 points and three steals for Texas A&M-Commerce. Luka Vasic also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

