Joel Soñora released by Portuguese team Marítimo

American midfielder Joel Soñora was released from his contract with the Portuguese team Marítimo by mutual consent on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old midfielder from Dallas made just four league appearances since joining the club last summer. He had been on loan previously to the Argentine team Vélez Sarsfield.

Soñora was a member of the U.S. team at the 2015 Under-20 World Cup on a roster that included Zack Steffen, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown and Matt Miazga.

