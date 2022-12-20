WATCH: Migrants crawl into El Paso through hole cut into fence along Border Highway

EL PASO, Texas -- A group of migrants were caught on camera crossing the border through a hole cut into a fence late Tuesday night.

ABC-7 photojournalist Jerry Najera recorded the video, which you can see in the Youtube video player above.

The clip shows several migrants crawling through a hole cut into a fence that's adjacent to the Border Highway near Fonseca Drive.

The fence is right next to a canal that's also next to the border wall.

The migrants crossed the canal holding onto a rope made of what appeared to be clothes strung together, even though canal's water was knee-deep. It's why most of the migrants were barefoot on the video.

Once the migrants got out of the water and crossed through that fence hole, they told ABC-7 they were turning themselves in to Border Patrol.

The video was recorded after ABC-7's camera also captured several dangerous moments of what appear to be groups of migrants crossing the Border Highway. Several vehicles almost hit them.