WATCH: Apparent groups of migrants cross Border Highway, harrowing close calls with vehicles

EL PASO, Texas -- An ABC-7 camera captured video showing what appear to be groups of migrants crossing the Border Highway near Fonseca Dr. on Tuesday evening in El Paso.

It is an area that is prone to seeing dangerous migrant crossings, but it's playing out more frequently during the current migrant crisis.

The speed limit on that stretch of highway is 60 mph, but vehicles are often traveling at faster speeds.

There have also been migrant deaths in that area.

In the video captured by ABC-7 cameras, several groups cross with cars sometimes coming to a complete stop.

Digital TxDOT signs in the area have recently warned drivers of "unexpected pedestrians" in the area.