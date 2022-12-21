Border Patrol “aware” of hole in wire fence near Loop 375 & Fonseca

EL PASO, Texas -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent confirmed to ABC-7 Wednesday that they are "aware" of a hole in the wire fence near the Fonseca Dr. exit on the Loop 375 Border Highway.

ABC-7 is working to find out when the hole will be repaired. According to a 2021 report from Border Patrol, the cost to repair ranges from $300 to $400 "depending on location and type of barrier."

Our crews captured video Tuesday night of migrants crawling through the hole, therefore crossing illegally.

It should be noted that to gain asylum, migrants must enter through a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) processing center.

After coming through the fence, migrants were seen running across Loop 375, which poses a danger not only to the migrants, but also to drivers who are driving 60+ mph. The posted speed limit on Loop 375 is 60 mph.

A pedestrian was hit on Loop 375 Tuesday night. While it is unclear if the victim was a migrant, migrants have been reported crossing the highway throughout all times of the day.

Signs warning drivers of unexpected pedestrian crossings have been posted along the highway.