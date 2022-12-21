Tarleton State defeats Huston-Tillotson 114-56

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams put up 30 points as Tarleton State beat Huston-Tillotson 114-56 on Wednesday night.

Williams had six rebounds for the Texans (6-6). Kiandre Gaddy added 15 points while going 7 of 10 and 1 of 5 from the free-throw line, and he also had seven rebounds. Shamir Bogues finished 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding five rebounds and six steals.

Terry Ellis Jr. led the way for the Rams (0-2) with 15 points. Nasir Scott added 10 points for Huston-Tillotson. Auston Chatman also recorded nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.