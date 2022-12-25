Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta’s Battle of the Bands moved to different location

EL PASO, Texas -- One of the popular events of the Sun Bowl Fan Fiesta, Battle of the Bands, has been moved from the El Paso Convention Center to Fort Bliss.

The bands for both Pitt and UCLA will battle it out at Freedom Crossing on Fort Bliss on Dec. 29.

The event is usually held in the convention center downtown, but had to be moved after the Office of Emergency Management took over the facility to respond to the current migrant crisis.

“We didn’t want to lose one of the fan favorite events in the Battle of the Bands, so we were able to find an alternative location,” said Executive Director Bernie Olivas. “Once again, this shows how the community of El Paso has bought into the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and all the events that surrounds it. We cannot be more thankful.”

The event is free and open to the public. Fans are told to enter Fort Bliss through Buffalo Soldier, Cassidy, or Sheridan Gates’ left lanes and have a valid REAL ID ready to present.

The event will start at 4 p.m. and run all the way to 7 p.m.