Sacred Heart Church help migrants in Segundo Barrio, seek volunteers

EL PASO, Texas -- Sacred Hearth Church is looking for volunteers to help with migrants in Segundo Barrio as the influx continues.

Migrants have been seen on the streets of Segundo Barrio lately. They've been helped by members of the community who have provided food and blankets.

The Church has been hosting and feeding migrants but need additional help.

They are looking for people to help serve three meals per day, cleaning, and create safe spaces in case of medical issues.

All this effort is to keep helping more migrants who are coming as the end of Title 42 nears.

