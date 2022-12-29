Taylor, Duke’s perimeter shooting upend No. 6 N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 23 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Duke beat No. 6 North Carolina State 72-58. Elizabeth Balogun had 16 points as the Blue Devils picked up the most significant victory in coach Kara Lawson’s three seasons. Duke went 9 for 14 on 3-pointers in its seventh straight victory. N.C. State had won 19 straight ACC games at Reynolds Coliseum. Saniya Rivers had 17 points for N.C. State, which had won seven straight games this season.

