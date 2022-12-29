This year’s Sun Bowl is the definition of a classic matchup

EL PASO, Texas -- It's not long now until the UCLA Bruins and the Pittsburgh Panthers clash in Sun Bowl Stadium for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl and by the numbers this game will be 'greaaaaat' as Tony would say.

UCLA is ranked third in the country in total offense this season after churning out more than 500 yards a game and averaging just under 40 points.

It's an offense that will directly clash with Pitt's 17th ranked overall defense, in large part because of their ability to shutdown the run game.

On average Pitt allows under 100 yards per game on the ground but UCLA averages nearly 250 yards per game.

It's no secret that defense often wins championships and we will get to witness first hand if that's true come Friday.

"UCLA is ranked 18th in the country I think that tells the story," Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi said. "Offensively Chip Kelly is a guru offensively, he'll have a lot of changeups for us."

"They've always been one of the top defenses in college football," UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly said. "They're very well coached, they're sound and aggressive that's a very big matchup for us going into Friday."

Here's the thing though, often in a bowl game, stats are thrown out the window and potentially even more so now considering we've seen so many players opt out.

For UCLA there have really only been two significant names - wide receiver Kazmeir Allen and their kicker who doubles as their punter in Nicholas Barr-Mira.

For Pitt it's a different story. ACC defensive player of the year Calijah Kancey is out due to injury. Then there's guys like the ACC leading rusher in Israel Abanikanda, starting QB in Kedon Slovis, a mainstay in the defense in middle linebacker SirVocea Dennia, Co-captain and defensive end Deslin Alexandre and offensive tackle Gabe Houy - and that's not even all of them.

With all of the players choosing not to take part, Pitt will look like a very different team come Friday. How different well we'll find out on Friday in the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. MT and you can buy tickets here.