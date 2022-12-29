Skip to Content
Unclaimed luggage overflow at El Paso International Airport raises concerns

EL PASO, Texas -- As thousands of Southwest Airlines flights continue to be canceled or delayed, it results in an overflow of luggage at the El Paso International Airport.

Dozens of bags have been left behind, waiting to be claimed by their owners. This also prompts concerns from some passengers who don't know where their luggage is.

Southwest Airlines officials have pledged to make things write with customers and employees. Those needing help tracking luggage can visit this site set up by Southwest Airlines.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

