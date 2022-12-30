Biden signs $1.7T government spending bill, ensuring funding for most of 2023

President Joe Biden capped a year of what he called "historic progress" by signing the Omnibus Funding Bill Thursday.

The massive 1.7 trillion dollar legislation invests in medical research, disaster recovery, veteran's health care and provides military assistance to Ukraine.

Biden tweeted a picture signing the bill into law, adding, "looking forward to more in 2023."

The spending bill also keeps the federal government operating through the end of the fiscal year in September.