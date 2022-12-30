Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 7:46 AM

Biden signs $1.7T government spending bill, ensuring funding for most of 2023

President Joe Biden capped a year of what he called "historic progress" by signing the Omnibus Funding Bill Thursday.

The massive 1.7 trillion dollar legislation invests in medical research, disaster recovery, veteran's health care and provides military assistance to Ukraine.

Biden tweeted a picture signing the bill into law, adding, "looking forward to more in 2023."

The spending bill also keeps the federal government operating through the end of the fiscal year in September.

Article Topic Follows: News

Noelia Gonzalez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content