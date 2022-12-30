Former Middle school in Central El Paso opens, its doors to migrants

EL PASO, Texas -- Bassett Middle school opens its doors to migrants.

The city obtained the middle school last week. They prepare the facility quickly allowing the first hundred migrants inside Friday morning.

The shelter is set to hold 500 migrants with the capacity to hold up to 1,000 migrants.

The space at the middle school will be used to house families.

"These are people who've been processed by CBP and Border Patrol. They're awaiting their transportation to their final destinations wherever that might be," said Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino.

These migrants already have sponsors and a means to travel to their next destination.

"So as they come and they check in and they start the processing system, they will remain in this facility on these grounds until they secure their travels and they move on to the bus terminal or the airport," said Mario D'Agostino.

Maternity rooms are available to give nursing mothers privacy.

Migrants will be served 3 meals a day.

The facility will stay closed with migrants being kept in the facility. 24/7 security will be on-site to protect surrounding neighbors and migrants.

"So it's not like the residents here are going to see a lot of people walking through the neighborhoods. It doesn't add that its a closed facility. What they're going to see is the parking lot busy and those are the actual employees who are working here," said D'Agostino.