EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The White House released details of President Biden's visit to El Paso Sunday.

The president will arrive at the El Paso International Airport at 12:45 p.m. Sunday. He will depart at 3:45 p.m. at on his way to the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.

The president will arrive at the Felipe Angeles International Airport in Santa Lucia, Mexico, at 6:50 p.m.