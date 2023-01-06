Video shows migrant slammed to the ground by Border Patrol agent

EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 has obtained a video in which a Border Patrol agent appears to slam a Migrant into the ground just outside the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

The surveillance video of the shelter shows a migrant apparently being pushed by an agent toward the center, once they get close, the agent is seen lifting and slamming the migrant into the ground before handcuffing him, while a second agent stands nearby. The video doesn't show what led to the incident.

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless released a statement saying:

“Through the years, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless has had a respectful and long-standing working relationship with law enforcement officials in the community..."

"Today, an individual receiving services at the Welcome Center... was apprehended in front of the facility by Customs and Border Protection officials with what seems to us to be excessive force. To our knowledge, this is an isolated incident. However, it raises our concerns for the well-being of the individual taken into custody and all the guests receiving services in our homeless programs.

As we have done it for twenty-nine years, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless will continue to extend a helping hand to those in need of help.” said Ray Tullis, Founder of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.

In a written response, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said:

"Although, at the moment we do not have all the details of what occurred during this incident, CBP takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, investigates thoroughly, and holds employees accountable when policies are violated."

"...In response to migrants evading apprehension in the El Paso area, the United States Border Patrol has increased the number of agents patrolling the area, this includes the downtown public areas. Border Patrol Agents conduct enforcement actions in accordance with DHS policy without denying access to needed medical care, access to schools by children, access to places of worship, access to disaster or emergency relief sites and other protected areas."