Anthony ISD parent claims her student was left outside during a lockdown

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA) -- The mother of an Anthony ISD student is upset after she claims her son was left outside after the school ordered a lockout last Thursday.

Valerie Ramirez told ABC-7 she dropped off her 9-year-old son, Zachary, at Anthony Elementary School, but only a few minutes later, the district went into a lockdown.

The lockdown was prompted after police searched for a wanted suspect in the Vinton area.

She said she and her son arrived at the school around 7:41 a.m., but at that point, the lockdown had not yet been implemented.

According to district officials, after 7:30 a.m., the school followed the Texas Education Agency actions requiring all exterior doors to remain closed and locked during learning.

She said since they were tardy, she took her son and checked him inside. She then said goodbye to him for the day as he was on his way.

However, Zachary wouldn't make it to his classroom right away. Instead, he was left outside waiting because the district had just entered a lockdown.

Ramirez claims her son could have been allowed inside since the lockdown wasn't implemented until later.

She said her son was locked out of the school building for almost 40 minutes.

Ramirez said her son knocked on the door, waiting for someone to let him inside. Ramirez said her son wouldn't be allowed inside until around 8:30 a.m.

Ramirez said the entire situation had traumatized her son. Zachary said, "I was really cold and really scared. But I did what I was taught to do. I just sat down."

Ramirez is frustrated by the school district's response. She claims the school district has not taken full responsibility.

ABC-7 reached out to the school district. They said, "During a lockdown, adults are trained [to] lock themselves and students in the classrooms, turn off the lights, remain quiet and hide. Upon discovering there was a student outside and once it was deemed safe for the others, the student was brought indoors."

The district said the safety of their students is their top priority.