11 people die in shootings in small town in southern Mexico state of Chiapas, prosecutors say

MERIDA, Mexico (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say 11 people have been killed by shootings in a small town in the southern of Chiapas. In confirming the deaths, the state prosecutors’ office said the shootings occurred Tuesday in the township of Chicomuselo, which is in an area known as a trafficking route for migrant and drug smuggling that has been hit by cartel turf battles in recent months. The town is in a sparsely populated area near Mexico’s border with Guatemala. There have been confrontations between drug cartels in the area as recently as Monday, but at least some of the victims of Tuesday’s shootings appeared to be simply residents of the town.

