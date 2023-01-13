Treasury secretary warns ‘extraordinary measures’ needed to keep US from defaulting on debt as soon as next week

By Nikki Carvajal and Tami Luhby, CNN

The Treasury Department said Friday the US will reach the debt limit on January 19 — months before other estimates projected — and “extraordinary measures” will need to be taken, setting up one of the first major battles on Capitol Hill after Republicans took control of the House.

“Presidents and Treasury secretaries of both parties have made clear that the government must not default on any obligation of the United States, and, as noted, Treasury secretaries in every administration over recent decades have used these extraordinary measures when necessary,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrote in a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday. “Yet the use of extraordinary measures enables the government to meet its obligations for only a limited amount of time.”

“It is therefore critical that Congress act in a timely manner to increase or suspend the debt limit. Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability,” Yellen wrote.

However, Yellen also wrote that it’s unlikely that cash and “extraordinary measures” would be exhausted before early June.

The deadline comes far sooner than many experts had expected. Most were predicting the debt ceiling would last at least until the summer, when the Treasury Department would have to start taking extraordinary measures to avoid defaulting on the government’s obligations.

The debt ceiling was last raised in December 2021 to $31.4 trillion.

Yellen said the immediate measures would mean the US would redeem existing investments and suspend new investments of the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund. Reinvestments in the Government Securities Investment Fund of the Federal Employees Retirement System Thrift Savings Plan would also be suspended. Those funds would be made whole once the impasse is settled.

